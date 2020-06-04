‘Suspcious item’ found near Leverett Circle not an explosive device, State Police says

The State Police Bomb Squad responded late Thursday afternoon to a report of a suspicious item found near Leverett Circle in Boston, a department spokesman said.
But the item was determined “not to be an explosive device,” and troopers cleared the scene, spokesman David Procopio said shortly before 5:45 p.m.
Police responded to Nashua Street at Leverett Circe at about 4 p.m. Multiple ramps were closed to keep traffic away from the scene, he said.
Boston police and MBTA Transit police also responded to the scene.
No further information about the incident was immediately available.
