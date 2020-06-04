‘Suspcious item’ found near Leverett Circle not an explosive device, State Police says

The State Police Bomb Squad responded late Thursday afternoon to a report of a suspicious item found near Leverett Circle in Boston, a department spokesman said.

But the item was determined “not to be an explosive device,” and troopers cleared the scene, spokesman David Procopio said shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Police responded to Nashua Street at Leverett Circe at about 4 p.m. Multiple ramps were closed to keep traffic away from the scene, he said.