Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries after falling from second story window in Worcester

A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after she fell out of second story window in Worcester, police said.
Worcester police were called to the home on Illinois Street at approximately 9:53 p.m. and were told that the child’s mother had already driven her to the hospital, police said.
Police learned during their investigation that the girl fell after pushing out an air conditioner from the second floor window. She landed on the pavement of the driveway, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
