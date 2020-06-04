‘Get your knee off our necks!’ Watch the Al Sharpton speech that got multiple standing ovations at George Floyd’s memorial

“George Floyd should not be among the deceased,” Sharpton said. “He did not die of common health conditions. He died of a common American criminal justice malfunction. He died because there has not been the corrective behavior that has taught this country that if you commit a crime, it does not matter if you wear blue jeans or a blue uniform, you must pay for the crime you commit.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton drew multiple standing ovations from the crowd gathered at a memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, delivering a eulogy that was both fiery and emotional as he spoke about the man whose death at the hands of police has sparked worldwide protests against police brutality.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has been charged with murder, and he and three other officers involved at the scene face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Sharpton said “time is out” for “empty words and empty promises,” and vowed, “we won’t stop. We’ll keep going until we change the whole system of justice.”

“Time is out for not holding you accountable! Time is out for you making excuses! Time is out for you trying to stall! Time is out for empty words and empty promises! Time is out for you filibustering and trying to stall the arm of justice!” he said.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of Black folks. Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said in his fierce, emotional eulogy. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!’”

Sharpton also said that just as Black people have had to fight slavery, Jim Crow laws, and for voting rights in previous times, “this is the era to deal with policing and criminal justice."

In that spirit, Sharpton announced he and the Floyd family would organize a march in Washington in August: "We need to go back to Washington and stand up: Black, white, Latino, Arab, in the shadows of Lincoln, and tell them: This is the time to stop this.”

The reverend also said Floyd would be joining his mother, who is deceased, in heaven.

“There’s a place where police don’t put knees on you, George. There’s a place that prosecutors don’t drag their feet,” he said, drawing another standing ovation. “Go on home, George. Get your rest, George. You’ve changed the world, George. We’re gonna keep marching, George. We’re gonna keep fighting, George.”

