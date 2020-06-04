Watch live: George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

A memorial service for George Floyd will take place Thursday at 2 p.m. in Minneapolis, where families, friends, and celebrities will pay their respects to the man whose death sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.

Floyd, a Black man, died in May in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed for nearly nine minutes even after he stopped moving and was pleading for air. Since then, Floyd’s name has been chanted by hundreds of thousands of people and empowered a movement across the US.

Read the full story.