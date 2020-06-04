Firsthand account captures public’s disregard for hourly workers

From supermarket front lines, a feel for dislocated older workers’ travails

Thank you to Mary Ann D’Urso for her remarkable and poignant essay on the travails of dislocated workers over the age of 50 in their search for work (“like swimming in seaweed”), and on dealing with a sometimes insolent and unappreciative public in the course of performing jobs that we now know, if we didn’t before, are essential to our very health and well-being (“Behind the scenes of the supermarket front lines," Opinion, May 28).

When dislocated older workers do find work, it is often with lower pay and less responsibility, not to mention lower status, than the work they had been doing. Kudos to D’Urso for eloquently capturing the experiences of being older and needing work and of learning firsthand the public’s disregard for the hourly workers (“the invisibles”) who make the world turn day after day.