Unrest, and fear for our future

In Julia Lutch’s June 3 letter, there is only one thing I agree with: “Human nature is deeply flawed.” The quote she used — “Once the violence began, any effort to ‘understand’ it should have stopped” — is a great example of that flawed nature. How do we ever solve a problem if we don’t make an effort to understand why it happened?

I am a 70-year-old white manwho grew up in a city. I lived through the civil rights protests of the ’60s. I have always supported equal rights for all. Years ago, I thought I understood the issues of racial inequality. Every year of my life, I have learned more of how little I really know.