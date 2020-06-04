Unrest, and fear for our future

In Julia Lutch’s June 3 letter, there is only one thing I agree with: “Human nature is deeply flawed.” The quote she used — “Once the violence began, any effort to ‘understand’ it should have stopped” — is a great example of that flawed nature. How do we ever solve a problem if we don’t make an effort to understand why it happened?
I am a 70-year-old white manwho grew up in a city. I lived through the civil rights protests of the ’60s. I have always supported equal rights for all. Years ago, I thought I understood the issues of racial inequality. Every year of my life, I have learned more of how little I really know.
Bill Fowler
Waltham
As we watch the protests and the militaristic response to them unfold across the nation, there is an uncanny resemblance to past events in distant and very different lands. Are we witnessing America’s Tiananmen, its Tahrir Square? Is this the prelude to martial law and our descent into autocracy, or is it the moment that America’s men and women in uniform remember the people and the Constitution they serve?
Mohammed Asmal
Newton