Protests

Bill Russell weighs in on protests following the death of George Floyd

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated June 4, 2020, 43 minutes ago
Celtics legend Bill Russell offered some candid thoughts Wednesday on the recent protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The Hall of Famer, who has been more active on social media as of late, took to Twitter for this statement:

One day earlier, he offered condolences to the Floyd family.

