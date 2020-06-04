For Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and family: ‘Black lives have always mattered’

“We’ve always had good family discussions,” Cassidy said Thursday, speaking to a Globe reporter over the phone. “I’m not going to get into everything that was said, but why is there injustice in the world, what can we do?

This moment of nationwide upheaval over racial justice has led to frank discussions at the Winchester home of the Bruins coach. He and his wife, Julie, watched Sunday night’s protests in Winchester with their children, Shannon, 11, and Cole, 9.

“For me and Julie, Black lives have always mattered. Always have.

“I just always felt that you’re not born a racist. So we’re trying to teach them what’s a right and just behavior towards everybody. You can talk being a Democrat or a Republican, but that’s ideology. Racism comes from human beings.”

He was proud to see Shannon, who makes TikTok videos with her friends, create one in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Cassidys read with their children every night, and plans to supplement their favorite sports books with age-appropriate works on “the history of the US and the privilege we have to live in it.”

“We’re trying to do our part,” he said. “You hope everyone who thinks the same way that I do or you do, they do the same. I don’t have all the answers. But I sure hope we get them all.”

Cassidy has seen Patrice Bergeron handle myriad internal issues among players over the years, so he was not surprised to see Bergeron step up Wednesday, opening his wallet to anti-racism organizations and publicly grappling with the concept of white privilege.

Bergeron made a candid statement about the murder of George Floyd, saying he was committing to anti-racism, and donated $50,000 split between the Boston NAACP and Centre Multiethnique de Québec.

“As hockey players, we have a tendency to do our business while staying quiet, without wanting to make too much noise,” Bergeron wrote. “Not using my voice as a professoanl athlete, it’s in fact allowing racism to fester and continue. Silence is not an option for me anymore.

Like Bergeron, Cassidy does not have social media. His wife, Julie, keeps him aware of players’ posts.

“Whatever declaration they’re making, whether it’s the [Tuesday] blackout, or the Black Lives Matter posts, or a donation, or participating in peaceful protests, I think it’s an important time to support the Black community,” Cassidy said. “So I’m very proud of the guys. It’s made us think around the house, too.”

Cassidy was speaking as the NHL sent word confirming the format for the re-started playoffs. He was pleased that all four playoff rounds will be best-of-seven. He was OK with the NHL re-seeding teams after each round, making the highest remaining seed play the lowest.

While the ice sheet is back at Warrior Ice Arena , Cassidy said, the league hasn’t given the go-ahead for players to work out at team facilities.

“We thought this maybe would be the week,” he said. “Hopefully next week they’re back in.”

He’s heard speculation that formal training camps could open July 10, after about a month of non-mandatory workouts in small groups. That could mean a return to games in August.

“It would be nice,” he said.

Cassidy said no Bruins player has decided against participating in the pre-camp practices for health or family reasons — “yet,” he said, “because they have that right” — though he is not yet sure which players will return to Boston. Players currently out of the Boston area, such as those in Canada and Europe, could train there until camp begins.

Coaches and management are not allowed to watch those informal sessions, but Cassidy asked Bergeron, Zdeno Chara and others to divide the groups into young and older players. Unless injured, NHL players do not stay off the ice for three consecutive months, but Cassidy expects players will report in good shape.

“Some in excellent shape, because that’s who they are,” he said. “And we’ll probably be like anybody else — we might have one or two guys who aren’t as disciplined, and we’ll have to get them up to speed.

“I’d like to think the guys know what’s at stake, how good this team was when the pause started, and could be. My guess, knowing this group, is we’re going to be OK there.”

During the Bruins’ last game, March 11 against the Flyers, Cassidy was trying to assess where new additions Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie fit best. That will continue to be his focus. He also wants to know whether Anders Bjork got stronger over the pause, if Karson Kuhlman will make another playoff push, and if Sean Kuraly is a long-term fit on the wing.

Given the unique layoff, there may be surprises before the Bruins report to their still-unnamed “hub” city for the competition phase. Cassidy said he’ll use round-robin games against Tampa, Washington and Philadelphia to tinker with his lineup. Although the Bruins (44-14-12) led the NHL at the pause, they’ll have to earn their No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.

“Every year it’s hard to win the Stanley Cup,” Cassidy said. “This year, if we have to be a No. 3 seed when we could have been a No. 1, that’s it, man. It’s hard.

“We’ll be ready to go. With this setup, no home-ice advantage, it’s such a unique format and situation. There’s going to be other things to focus on. What’s it going to be like with no fans? What if you can’t leave the hotel, when players are used to a routine? There’s going to be a lot of variables.”

Everyone’s starting from scratch. He can’t wait to get started.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports