Ex-Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine part of protest march in Connecticut

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated June 4, 2020, an hour ago
Bobby Valentine spent the 2012 season as manager of the Red Sox.
Bobby Valentine, who managed the Red Sox in 2012, took to social media after he participated in a protest in Connecticut following the death of George Floyd.

Valentine, now the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, was part of a group that marched through the streets of Valentine’s hometown of Stamford, a procession that ended at the police department.

