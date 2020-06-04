Ex-Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine part of protest march in Connecticut

Bobby Valentine, who managed the Red Sox in 2012, took to social media after he participated in a protest in Connecticut following the death of George Floyd.
Valentine, now the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, was part of a group that marched through the streets of Valentine’s hometown of Stamford, a procession that ended at the police department.
Great job by Stamford Police!! Stay strong Stamford!! pic.twitter.com/0yZGHYsof6— Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) June 4, 2020
Once again I am proud to live in Stamford tonight was a very peaceful and respectful demenstation. Lead Stamford!! And then the rains came!! Stay safe!!— Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) June 4, 2020
