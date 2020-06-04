Ex-Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford arrested on domestic violence charge, report says

Former Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford was arrested Thursday in Texas in a domestic violence case following an incident last month, according to TMZ Sports.
Crawford, who was with the Red Sox in 2011 and 2012 before being traded to the Dodgers, allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. Reports indicate he surrendered to the Harris County Sheriff’s office and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
The reported arrest comes less than a month after two people drowned in a pool in his home in Houston.
The 38-year-old Crawford, who last played in the majors in 2016, is a four-time All-Star who suited up for Tampa, Boston, and the Dodgers.
Advertisement