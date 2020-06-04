Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Bobby Kielty went out in style in 2007 — with the decisive home run in the decisive World Series game.

Devils-Bruins, Feb. 12, 1994

Cam Neely scores three goals in a span of 4 minutes 2 seconds and picks up a roughing penalty. And all of that happens in just the first period.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Eagles-Patriots: Super Bowl XXXIX

If you haven’t brushed up on your Roman numerals lately, this is the Super Bowl matchup with the Eagles that does have the satisfying ending.

Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Rockies-Red Sox, Game 4, 2007 World Series

Bobby Kielty’s eighth-inning home run, which provided the winning margin, was the last plate appearance of his career.

NESN, 8 p.m.

