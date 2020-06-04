Massachusetts Independent Baseball League now an option for U19 players

With the 2020 American Legion Baseball season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, over a dozen towns from Norfolk County and the surrounding area have come together to form the Massachusetts Independent Baseball League (MIBL).
The MIBL, which aims to kick off one week into Phase 3 of Governor Baker’s re-opening plan on July 6, could feature up to 14 towns, although some towns could drop out due to logistical difficulties such as securing field space and finding private insurance.
As of June 5, the towns registered to take part in the league are Ashland, Braintree, Canton, Dedham, Franklin, Hyde Park, Medfield, Natick, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Walpole, Weymouth, and Westwood. There will be weekly check-ins on June 8, 15, and 22, in which towns could potentially bow out of the league.
Advertisement
Rosters will be limited to town residents under the age of 19. The 16-game season will be played according to the safety guidelines outlined by the home team’s town, and all players, parents, and coaches involved will have to sign a COVID-19 waiver.
At the end of the regular season, the plan is to create a playoff format beginning in the second week of August that will depend on how many teams join the league.