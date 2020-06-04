Massachusetts Independent Baseball League now an option for U19 players

With the 2020 American Legion Baseball season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, over a dozen towns from Norfolk County and the surrounding area have come together to form the Massachusetts Independent Baseball League (MIBL).

The MIBL, which aims to kick off one week into Phase 3 of Governor Baker’s re-opening plan on July 6, could feature up to 14 towns, although some towns could drop out due to logistical difficulties such as securing field space and finding private insurance.

As of June 5, the towns registered to take part in the league are Ashland, Braintree, Canton, Dedham, Franklin, Hyde Park, Medfield, Natick, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Walpole, Weymouth, and Westwood. There will be weekly check-ins on June 8, 15, and 22, in which towns could potentially bow out of the league.