NFL allows coaches to return to team facilities

NFL coaches can return to teams’ training facilities beginning Friday, the league told teams in a memo Thursday. The NFL continues the gradual reopening of teams’ facilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. They previously were reopened to other employees, not including coaches and most players, under strict protocols that include temperature checks of employees and visitors and social-distancing measures inside workplaces. With the coaches’ return Friday, each NFL team is permitted to have as many as 100 employees in its facility, provided that it remains in compliance with any state or local restrictions, according to the league’s memo. Allen Sills , the NFL’s chief medical officer, said as the league oversees the gradual reopening of teams’ facilities, he was “very optimistic” the sport will be able to have a complete 2020 season that begins on time in September, even with the inevitability of some players, coaches or staffers testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Sills said the league is developing protocols with the NFL Players Association that will include “very frequent testing” of players for the virus, adding that the NFL is “certainly looking for solutions” by which fans could safely attend games this fall and winter. The next step for the NFL and the NFL Players Association is determining when players will be permitted to return to teams’ facilities. To this point, only players undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitating from injuries are allowed to be there. Teams have been conducting their offseason programs for players remotely. That policy is to remain in effect at least through mid-June. Teams’ offseason programs are to conclude by June 26. Teams are to open their training camps in late July.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ roiling emotions of late regarding social injustice were compounded with the death of Chris Beaty, a good friend who was fatally shot after violence erupted during an Indianapolis protest. Beaty, 38, was a business owner in Indianapolis, a former Indiana University football player, and the ex-teammate of a Dolphins assistant coach. “This guy was an incredible human being,” Flores said Thursday. “It’s sad. It’s just another tragedy that we’re dealing with. Hopefully we can learn from it and make the necessary changes so these things don’t happen again.” Flores, one of the NFL’s three black coaches, has lamented a lack of outrage by “people of influence” regarding George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis other recent killings of blacks that have raised racial tensions in the United States . . .Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase “elite white people” in a text conversation from more than a year ago, and posted on social media early Thursday morning. The former Georgia starting QB posted his apology on his Twitter account, in which he wrote: “I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

Federal legislation setting guidelines for college athletes to pursue money-making opportunities could be proposed within a month, and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, the congressman planning to introduce it said there will be no blanket antitrust exemption for the NCAA. Gonzalez said it’s imperative for Congress to act in time to render moot the array of state laws being considered or already have passed and are slated to go into effect as soon as next year. Gonzalez’s comments came during a Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics webinar five weeks after the NCAA announced it would move forward with a plan to allow athletes to earn money for endorsements, personal appearances and social media content, among other things. Still, the issue of a possible antitrust exemption for the NCAA has been raised because some states suspect the NCAA will use “guardrails” to put limits on athletes and their ability to maximize their earning potential in a free market.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell apologized after star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson accused the coach of lying about personally connecting with each player to discuss the police killing of George Floyd and ensuing protests against racial injustice. Wilson said Wednesday night on Twitter he and his teammates were “outraged” by Norvell’s characterization of the contact the white, first-year coach had with the players. Wilson, who is black, went back to social media on Thursday to say the matter was settled. “Took a stand we got what we wanted & we are moving forward,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. Norvell, 38, the fourth coach of Wilson’s Florida State career, was hired away from Memphis in December to replace Willie Taggart, who was fired after less than two full seasons as Seminoles coach . . . South Carolina coach Frank Martin was selected to chair a new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address issues of race and discrimination not only within intercollegiate athletics but society at large . . . East Tennessee State guard Davien Williamson was reunited with his former basketball coach, Steve Forbes, by transferring to Wake Forest, where Forbes was hired in April to replace fired coach Danny Manning.

Germany striker Timo Werner could be headed to Chelsea from Leipzig. The English Premier League club reportedly agreed to a deal in principle to sign Werner, 24, who also had been linked with a move to Liverpool, after meeting his release clause of $68 million, which expires on June 15. Werner scored 31 goals in all competitions this season for Leipzig, which has reached the Champions League quarterfinals. Werner, who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, will compete with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for the striker spot at Chelsea . . . Jean-Michel Aulas, the president of the French League soccer club Lyon, asked a court to reverse a decision to cancel the rest of the league’s season, saying it was “absurd” to halt the competition so early on April 30. Lyon took the case to the Council of State in a bid to force the league to play the remaining 10 matches of the aborted season. Germany’s Bundesliga resumed last month, while Spain’s La Liga is restarting on June 12. The English Premier League is set to resume on June 17, and Italy’s Serie A three days later.

