State tourney flashback: Callahan brothers powered Wellesley lacrosse past Newton North

Newton North had swept the two previous meetings, 10-5 and 10-8, but the 13th-seeded Raiders turned their fortunes around with two goals in the final minute of the first half to take a three-goal lead on the way to a 15-11 win over the fourth-seeded Tigers.

June 4, 2019 : After two contentious meetings during the regular season, Bay State Conference rivals Newton North and Wellesley squared off in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 South boys’ lacrosse tourney in Newton.

( In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason ).

Advertisement

It marked the second straight year that Wellesley had knocked North out of the tourney.

“That game was back and forth the whole time,” recalled former Wellesley midfielder Hugh Callahan, who teamed up with his younger brother, Carl, for six goals and two assists.

The performances of juniors Henry Gear (three goals, two assists) and Will Manning (four goals, two assists) were also pivotal.

The elder Callahan’s most memorable goal of the game came late in the fourth quarter, when he was pursued by a Newton North defender on a sweltering day.

“My legs were kind of dead, and I wrapped around the net to I think put us up a couple,” said Callahan. “That was the last game playing with my brother that I won, so I was super happy about that.”

Four days later, Wellesley’s season came to an end with a 10-8 loss to BC High.

As a freshman, Callahan played three games for the Trinity College men’s lacrosse team this spring before the season was canceled because of COVID-19.



