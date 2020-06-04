True test of sincerity in the NFL isn’t with statements now, but actions when the games start

The Packers releasing a video, “Enough is enough.” White athletes participating in the #blackouttuesday Instagram hashtag. White coaches decrying the systemic injustices done to minorities. Saints quarterback Drew Brees getting widely condemned for trying to equate taking a knee in protest of police brutality to disrespect for the flag and the military.

Martellus Bennett has seen the statements of support and unity spreading across the NFL in wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Not one of them spoke up when it wasn’t easy to speak up,” Bennett, a 10-year NFL veteran, wrote in a long Twitter screed Wednesday night. “Now they writing statements. And y’all wanna applaud them for these statements, when y’all crucified every athlete that said something by protesting in the beginning.”

Bennett was a tight end for the Patriots and Packers during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and knows that the NFL’s track record regarding the social justice movement is spotty.

Bennett saw how the NFL allowed President Trump and right-wing pundits to pervert Colin Kaepernick’s message. How Kaepernick essentially got blackballed from the NFL for his peaceful protests. How Black players such as Bennett, whose father served in the Navy, were bombarded with slurs and epithets for kneeling or raising a fist.

Bennett saw how few white players joined the protests. How the late Bob McNair, the former Texans owner, famously told his fellow owners that they can’t have “inmates running the prison.” How several teams tried to co-opt the protests by locking arms, or quietly banned demonstrations. And how the NFL owners committed $89 million to “social justice” initiatives, then unilaterally imposed a policy requiring players to either stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room for 2018. That policy was abandoned amid intense public and player backlash before it was ever implemented.

So, yeah, it’s easy to understand Bennett’s cynicism.

“Look [I’m] happy they’re saying something,” said Bennett, now 33 and out of football for three years. “But when they had a chance to make a big play for their Black teammates and colleagues most of [them] remained silent, showed ignorance or didn’t say anything of importance when it was really needed.”

As Bennett correctly pointed out, the easy part is giving a statement or participating in an Instagram hashtag. But are NFL teams and players actually ready to embrace the protests?

Though the games are still three months away, there is a good chance that kneeling demonstrations will return, given recent events. And then the familiar cycle will repeat itself. President Trump and his base will almost certainly inflame the debate and try to reframe the protests as anti-military and anti-flag. Sponsors will chime in. TV ratings may dip. Players and teams will get nasty messages on social media. Bottom lines will be threatened.

Only then will we see whether owners, coaches, and players are willing to accept peaceful protests and affect social change, or whether their activism was more of a trendy whim.

Despite spending two years holding summits with players about the issue, the NFL still has no rule on the books requiring players to stand for the anthem.

“Maybe instead of nebulous PR statements, now would be a good time for leagues/teams to say that peaceful protest (Kaepernick-style) will be, if not encouraged, tolerated and respected,” tweeted Andrew Brandt, a former vice president of the Green Bay Packers.

There is some hope that the NFL has finally heard Kaepernick’s message. Three years ago, Brees’s opinion that, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” was widely accepted and celebrated in white America. But this week, Brees was harshly condemned by people of all races for grossly misrepresenting the message of the protests.

“It breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees said in an Instagram apology Thursday. “I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio was also widely mocked for his comment Wednesday that, “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL.” Fangio later apologized.

Bennett sure sees it, however. He called the NFL “racist” and joined the chorus of many wondering why the NFL has 70 percent Black players but only three Black head coaches. Even the NFL admitted it has a problem with minority hiring, as the league significantly expanded its Rooney Rule last month after an offseason in which no Black candidates received a head coaching job.

But Bennett should be encouraged by the fact that the tide turned so swiftly against Brees and Fangio, and that both men acknowledged their mistakes and said they were willing to learn and listen. Three years ago, that wouldn’t have happened.

“In hearing Drew’s apology, I think that is a form of true leadership,” Saints captain Demario Davis said on CNN. “For him to come out and say, ‘I missed the mark, I’ve been insensitive, but what I’m going to do is start listening and learning from the Black community and finding ways I can help them,’ I think that’s a model for all of America.”

The statements and hashtags and apologies across the NFL no doubt come from the heart. But you’ll forgive people like Bennett for being a bit cynical. The true test of the NFL’s commitment to social justice won’t come until the games start in September, when the political rhetoric starts flying and the bottom line gets threatened.

Ben Volin