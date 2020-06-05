CNN teams up with ‘Sesame Street’ for anti-racism special

Big Bird will tell you: It’s never too early to teach respect. “Sesame Street” and CNN are teaming up this weekend for “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism,” a Town Hall event to “talk to kids about racism, the recent nationwide protests, embracing diversity and being more empathetic and understanding,” according to CNN. Moderators Big Bird, CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill will be joined by Muppets Saturday at 10 a.m. You can also watch it on-demand via CNN.com, CNN apps, or CNNgo.

“Sesame Street” has been educating young kids on race for 50 years. One especially poignant episode from the ‘90s about interracial relationships is on YouTube. (https://youtu.be/ovoilDJethU) Another great moment: when they addressed natural hair. According to NPR, Joey Mazzarino, then head writer, wrote the song for his daughter, who is adopted from Ethiopia. She was upset after playing with blond dolls. In the show, the Muppet sings: “Wear a clippy or in a bow, or let it sit in an afro, my hair looks good in a cornrow… I love my hair.” Watch on YouTube (https://youtu.be/enpFde5rgmw).