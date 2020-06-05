Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian leaves board, urges Black replacement

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced his resignation from the board of the social media site and urged the board to replace him with a Black candidate.

Ohanian implicitly linked his move to protests around the globe over the killing of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped pleading for air and became unresponsive.

The entrepreneur, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, said he made the decision for the sake of his daughter.