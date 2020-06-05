‘It’s certainly a shocker’: 5 takeaways from today’s jobs report

But when the Labor Department released its latest data Friday morning at 8:30, traders, economists, policy analysts, and everyone else who sits in front of their computer waiting for the report were blown away. The unemployment rate dropped and employers added jobs.

The US jobs report for May was supposed to be a foregone conclusion: millions more jobs lost, the unemployment rate, already at its highest since the Great Depression, rising still further.

The entire economic forecasting profession got it wrong. Dead wrong.

“It’s certainly a shocker,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank in Boston.

There is an issue with the data that bumps the unemployment rate up a bit higher but even that number is better than expected.

So what happened? Here are some quick takeaways.

1. Lifting COVID-19 restrictions on businesses has put people back to work faster than expected.

Some 2.5 million jobs were created last month, according to the Labor Department’s survey of employers. The gains, compared with forecasts of losses of more than 8 million, reflect “that the re-opening of the economy in May was earlier, and more robust, than projected," Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said in a statement.

The unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent in April, and the number of people without jobs fell by 2.1 million to 21 million. These numbers are derived from a separate survey of households.

2. The job gains came in industries that took the first and hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Leisure and hospitality added 1.2 million jobs, with restaurants and bars serving up growth and offsetting continued losses at hotels. Construction employment increased by 464,000, recouping almost half of April’s decline.

The health care sector added 312,000 positions, with dentists’ offices seeing the biggest recovery, but job losses continued at nursing and residential care facilities, and hospitals.

Private education employers brought on 33,000 workers last month, while retailers added 368,000.

“The jobs report is an unambiguous positive, with people getting back to work sooner than anyone expected,” said Luke Tilley, chief of economist of Wilmington Trust. “We remain cautious though, as we don’t expect the rate of rehiring to continue.”

3. The trillions of dollars in government stimulus is helping.

The ranks of workers on temporary layoff decreased by 2.7 million in May to 15.3 million, following a brutal increase of 16.2 million in April. That, coupled with the gains seen at bars, restaurants, and retail stores, suggested that the Paycheck Protection Program has encouraged employers to bring back some staff who were laid off at the outset of the crisis.

“A lot of that has probably been driven by PPP,” said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at Boston Private.

Meanwhile, the number of workers who were permanently laid off rose by 295,000 to 2.3 million.

4. The data are a bit iffy.

The pandemic has made it harder for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau to conduct surveys of businesses and households for the monthly jobs report.

With call centers closed and interviewers working remotely, BLS asked businesses to rea nd the number of people without jobs fell by 2.1 million, slightly lower than pre-pandemic rates. The household survey response rate was 67 percent, about 15 percentage points lower than in months before the outbreak.

For the second straight month, BLS said some workers who should have been marked as unemployed and on temporary layoff were instead counted as employed. It estimated that if these workers had been correctly categorized, the jobless rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher, or more than 16 percent.

“It’s hard to do a survey like this when loads of small firms are shuttering and the classifications are confusing,” said Megan Greene, a senior fellow at Harvard’s JFK Kennedy School. “This jobs report is not consistent with anecdotal evidence or higher frequency data” such as weekly jobless claims, she said.

5. We are not out of the woods.

Employers cut more than 22 million jobs in March and April, so last month’s gains represent just a small bounce back. The unemployment rate and pace of layoffs remains at Depression-like levels, despite the recent improvement.

Tom Kochan, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, said that on top of the 13.3 percent official jobless rate, another 6 percent are counted as discouraged or marginal workers who have given up looking for work.

"BLS also reports that another 3 percent were classified as employed but actually out of work for ‘other reasons,’ " he said. "So somewhere between 20 and 22 percent of the labor force are actually out of work.













