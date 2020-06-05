On the Greenway this month, two brand-new public art installations

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has two new art installations for its public walkways this month. One, a series of glowing columns featuring Mexican folk art, went up on Friday. The second, an exploration of colonialism and globalization, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“In this extraordinary time, when the public is longing to experience beauty and joy but few arts venues are able to be open, we think it is more important than ever to bring these world-class artists’ works into the park,” said Greenway Conservancy executive director Jesse Brackenbury in a statement.

The installation erected on Friday features work by Catalina Delgado-Trunk, a Mexican-American artist specializing in papel picado (or cut paper). It consists of eight 30-foot columns, each featuring enlarged prints of Delgado-Trunk’s intricate papel picado illuminated by color-changing lights. “Global Connections: Mesoamerican Myths, the Domestication of Nourishment, and Its Distribution” stands near the Rings Fountain on Milk Street.