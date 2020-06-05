Blind date: ‘I arranged my plants in the background and hid the quarantine mess!’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the dinner tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

His perfect Saturday: Big, loud night of board games with friends

His ideal mate: US women’s soccer player Alex Morgan

Johanna G.: 27 / elementary school teacher

Her ideal mate: Someone who works with kids and families

Her interests: Francophile, group game lover

ZOOM VIDEO DATE, 7 P.M. WORCESTER AND CAMBRIDGE

GAME ON

Adam During a time of isolation, this is the one option for single people to keep meeting others.

Johanna A friend whose mom reads the column religiously signed me up. I loved the idea of knowing nothing about him.

Adam I went to the restaurant to pick up my takeout before the date began.

Johanna It was quite the production. I had to make sure my room looked nice — I arranged my plants in the background and hid the quarantine mess! I waited patiently until the time to click the link, and he was already there. I loved that. Adam smiling put me at ease. I found him attractive — that smile.

PLAY BY PLAY

Adam As a teacher, she has been interfacing with kids for the last six weeks over Zoom, so I feel like she had the advantage over me there.

Johanna Adam had a cool, calm, and collected air about him — I was impressed. He told me that since he works in broadcasting, he always pays attention to name pronunciation. I loved that. We had lots in common. He told me he used to be a substitute teacher — an awesome moment.

Adam Finding out her love of France was awesome. She lived there for a year in undergrad and for a year after so she had lots of stories to tell.

Johanna We talked about work, goals, life, and family. A pretty well-rounded conversation.

Adam I hadn’t had sushi in months, so I ordered from Baba Sushi in Worcester.

Johanna I ordered red curry from Sugar & Spice in Cambridge. It was delicious.

Adam There were questions we had to ask that normally you wouldn’t — height was one of them. It was funny finding out after an hour of talking that she was 5 feet and I am 6 feet 2 inches — that’s one thing you just don’t get over Zoom.

Johanna At one point, the Wi-Fi cut out. The date had seemingly ended. I felt disappointed, and that was telling. I sat for a moment and it reconnected; Adam was lying on the ground; he had connected to his Ethernet cord.

SLAM DUNK

Adam The conversation reached a logical endpoint after two hours.

Johanna I didn’t actually want to end. [But] I’d been staring at a screen the majority of the day and my eyes couldn’t take it anymore. I told him that I was losing my ability to concentrate but was having a great time. He was totally understanding.

Adam We exchanged numbers for potentially chatting again.

Johanna It was disappointing to say goodbye and know that if we wanted to “meet up” again soon, it would have to be virtual.

SECOND DATE?

Adam Maybe we’ll try another video chat at some point.

Johanna I would like to! Hopefully in person next time.

POST-MORTEM

Adam / A-

Johanna / A-