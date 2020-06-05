Five things to do online, June 8-14

Best-selling novelist Sue Monk Kidd and debut author Megha Majumdar will discuss their new books, The Book of Longings and A Burning, during a virtual event hosted by Harvard Book Store. Free, with a suggested donation of $3. 7 p.m. harvard.com/events

In honor of Father’s Day, join Boston College for a virtual seminar about how fatherhood has changed over the years — including now as many dads across the country work from home during the pandemic. Taught by leading fatherhood researcher Brad Harrington from BC’s Center for Work & Family. Noon; register in advance for this free event. events.bc.edu

Thursday: A Novel Season

Summer traditionally means literature festivals and endless book releases — but that hasn’t always been the case. Join Donna Harrington-Lueker, the author of Books for Idle Hours, at 5:30 p.m. to learn about how changing times and a growing print and tourism culture led to the rise of summer reading. Register online for this free virtual program from the Massachusetts Historical Society. masshist.org

Thursday: Pandemic Tales

Improv actors from Arlington’s True Story Theater will tell the tales of this strange era during From the Ordinary to the Extraordinary: Our Stories in the Time of COVID-19. They will bring stories from the audience to life, exploring the challenges and unexpected joys of life in a pandemic. This free Zoom performance begins at 7 p.m.; register at truestorytheater.com.

Saturday: Bollywood Workout

Get your blood pumping with BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired dance-fitness regimen akin to Zumba and Jazzercise. Led by Global Arts Live board member Purnima Thakre, this free class will switch between higher and lower intensity sets for a balanced workout right in your living room. Register on Facebook for this 10 a.m. Zoom class. globalartslive.org

