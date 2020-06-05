Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

As “The Big Test” (May 3) and COVID-19 have made clear, there is a stark divide between the “haves”—exam schools, which enroll a disproportionate number of white students and boast extensive college prep and rigorous coursework—and the “have-nots”—the rest of the Boston public schools, which overwhelmingly educate Black and Latinx students. Children of color should not be reliant on a single exam to obtain a comprehensive public education. At Lawyers for Civil Rights, we have advocated extensively for BPS to reduce barriers for Black and Latinx students applying to exam schools. BPS, in partnership with families and community-based organizations, must also invest in the rest of the district so that every child can receive a BLS-quality education, regardless of where they study.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal and Lauren Sampson, Lawyers for Civil Rights, Boston

You don’t have to go to Boston Latin, you don’t need a passport to whatever you think of as an elite college or university, you can attend any number of campuses in this country—private or public, in-state or out—and have a life-altering experience. We delay maturity for four years, tell our students that it’s OK to be undecided about a career, change your mind, and find your way eventually. Let up a little, people. In the sixth grade, nothing has to be “on the line.”

Sol Gittleman, Tufts University professor emeritus

As a former Boston public schools math teacher, I was disheartened to read that the current entrance exam for sixth-graders contains algebra, though not in the BPS curriculum. Moreover, having taught math test prep, I found it difficult to accommodate the A and B students when such classes also had weaker students, whose parents may have thought such programs were remedial. My nine years of teaching at Nativity Prep revealed that Greater Boston’s rich number of private high schools—as well as METCO—siphon off a huge number of talented students of color, thus depriving Boston Latin School of a significantly larger number of minority students.

Joe Galeota, West Roxbury

I am a retired suburban teacher. I worked in a Boston charter school for five years and volunteered in Boston for about 10 years. The disparity between schools in close proximity is frightening. One school preps students for the Independent School Entrance Exam and others don’t. I was heartbroken about Ryah. This pandemic has just emphasized the divide in this country.

Rosalind Hill, Boston

