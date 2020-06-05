For sale: Homes with sunny workspaces

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $237,000 in 1998

PROS Set on a cul-de-sac in Newton Highlands, this 1930 Colonial features hardwood floors and custom radiator covers throughout. The center entry hall bisects a dining room at left and a living room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace at right. The hall leads to the spacious kitchen, featuring a skylight, stainless appliances, shaker cabinets, and a breakfast nook with bay window. A sunny office area between the kitchen and living room includes sliders to the deck and backyard. Upstairs, three bedrooms — including a master with double closets and a window bench — share a bath. Laundry is in the walk-out basement, which is accessed through a powder room off the kitchen. CONS No garage; shared driveway.

225 Summer Street, Hingham. Handout

$819,900

225 SUMMER STREET / HINGHAM

SQUARE FEET 1,822

LOT SIZE 1.59 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $600,000 in 2013

PROS This expanded 1915 Cape sits on a large landscaped lot. French doors off the mudroom entryway lead to a catalog-caliber kitchen with a farmhouse sink, stone counters, and window bench. The dining room connects to a sunroom with access to the deck, patio, and garage. The living room, sporting a tiled fireplace, leads to a sunny office and a master bedroom with private bath. Upstairs, one bedroom has dramatic vaulted ceilings; the other, a decorative fireplace and a bonus room with built-in beds and skylight. They’re linked by a hallway with built-in storage and stacked laundry, and share a stylish bath with claw-foot tub. CONS Layout is a bit awkward; the driveway is at the intersection of Route 3A.

