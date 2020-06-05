Twelve Father’s Day gift ideas from New England stores

handout

Adrenaline multi-tool by Gentlemen’s Hardware, $32 at Daytrip Society, 4 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-967-4440, daytripsociety.com

Tin Cloth Packer hat, $70 at Filson, 52 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, 617-229-6625, filson.com

Safecracker 50 puzzle by Creative Crafthouse, $29.99 at Eureka Puzzles, 1349 Beacon Street, Brookline, 617-738-7352, eurekapuzzles.com

Adventure Trivia game tin, $12 at Gus & Ruby Letterpress, 99 Charles Street Boston, 617-651-5151 (opening soon); 29 Congress Street, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 603-319-1717; and 28 Exchange Street, Portland, Maine, 207-835-6101, gusandruby.com

Sol sock by America Trench, $19.50 at J’aim Home Lifestyle, 84A Commonwealth Avenue, Concord, 978-610-6334, jaimshoppe.com

C.2 binoculars, $200 at mavenbuilt.com

Fjord hoody by Patagonia, $99 at Sault New England, 577 Tremont Street Boston, 857-239-9434, and 10 Market Square, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 603-766-9434, saultne.com

Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking, by Bill Buford, $28.95 at Trident Booksellers & Café, 338 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-267-8688, tridentbookscafe.com

Estate gin by Bully Boy Distillers, $28 at Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Avenue, Boston, 857-250-2509, theurbangrape.com

Headdemock hammock with stand by Fatboy, $499 at wayfair.com

