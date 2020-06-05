Just as consumers want cheap pot, they also want cheap smokes

Just as the economic impact of the pandemic has been pushing consumers toward cheaper cannabis, it’s also boosting sales of discount cigarettes.

Cigarette consumers have been flocking to the deep-discount category, with sales volumes growing for the past 40 four-week periods, according to an analysis by Cowen & Co.’s Vivien Azer. That segment averaged 4.2 percent year-over-year growth compared to a 1.6 percent decline in premium and a 4.7 percent drop in branded-discount volumes.

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in further down-trading, “particularly for the low-income consumer who over-indexes to the category,” Azer wrote in a note.