Cardinal O’Malley says ‘four rogue police officers’ murdered George Floyd in pointed letter on racism

“As Catholics we are taught to nurture protect life from its inception to its natural end and at every moment in-between,” he said. “The demonstrations and protests of these days have been calls for justice and heart wrenching expressions of deep emotional pain from which we cannot turn away.”

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, who first spoke out on Floyd’s death last week , took a more forceful tone Friday, using the word “murder” to describe the killing and declaring that Catholics are called “to uphold and defend the truth that Black Lives Matter.”

The Archbishop of Boston said “four police officers [saw] themselves entitled to murder a black man” in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, as he denounced racism in a blunt letter Friday that also acknowledged the Roman Catholic Church’s “historical complicity in slavery.”

Calling racism a “poison,” O’Malley also reflected on the church’s “historical complicity in slavery and our need for racial healing.” But he stressed that the church believes everyone is created in God’s image, a belief that “rejects any form of racism, personal or systemic.

“Our faith calls us to leadership in breaking down barriers and standing against injustice,” O’Malley continued. “To violate human dignity is to dishonor the presence of Christ in each person.”

Floyd’s death, the cardinal said, is only the latest chapter in a history of American racism that extends to the arrival of the first Africans in North America in 1619 and includes many episodes of brutality.

“The murder of George Floyd, an African American citizen, at the hands of four rogue police officers was tragically all too familiar to the African American community,” O’Malley said. “During our lifetimes there has been the reality of the Negro Travelers Green Book, identifying locations where African Americans stop and stay in our country with less likelihood of being attacked. We have seen the Ku Klux Klan’s brutal lynchings of innocent black people. And we have now again witnessed heinous violence perpetrated by some who were entrusted with the duty to protect.”

O’Malley also remembered his days as young priest living “in the heart of” Washington, D.C., where he observed riots after the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“The city was set ablaze with 700 fires, tanks lined the streets around the White House and soldiers with bayonets stood on every corner,” he said. “The killing of Dr. King sparked despair and rage throughout the African American community in the United States.”

More than 50 years later, he said, Floyd’s killing by then-officer Derek Chauvin while three fellow officers looked on, “makes clear how far we must yet go to achieve racial equality.”

All four officers were fired after Floyd’s death, and following a public outcry, Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and the other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

O’Malley said most police officers “serve as heroic, selfless first responders who take seriously their mission and face danger to protect others,” singling out Police Commissioner William G. Gross for his leadership in Boston.

But he also acknowledged that, in the days after King’s murder, off-duty “police officers hurled tear gas at our encampment and shouted vile profanities at us” as O’Malley joined a group of protesters camped out at the Lincoln Memorial.

“I did not then, and we do not now judge all police officers on the basis of the reprehensible, criminal acts of those few who betray their brothers and sisters in uniform,” the cardinal said.

The path to racial justice, the cardinal said, requires facing and addressing racism in churches, schools, courtrooms, and elsewhere.

“Catholic teaching on social justice measures the way a society acts fairly or not,” he said. “Our work will not be done until African American men, women and children are treated equally in every aspect of life in the United States.”

