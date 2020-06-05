An active hurricane season is expected — and it’s off to a strong start

Nine of the storms are expected to become hurricanes, with four of those estimated to be major hurricanes, the Colorado State forecasters said in a forecast issued Thursday.

Colorado State University forecasters have said 19 storms may form. The National Hurricane Center is predicting 13 to 19. Three — Arthur, Bertha, and Cristobal — have already formed in the Atlantic.

Hurricane season is off to a strong start, with three named storms already. Weather scientists say it’s only the beginning of an unusually active season.

A combination of factors create “a recipe for an active Atlantic hurricane season this year,” NOAA said in its hurricane forecast, which was issued last month. Hurricane season in the Atlantic stretches from June 1 to Nov. 30.

“El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are expected to either remain neutral or to trend toward La Nina, meaning there will not be an El Nino present to suppress hurricane activity,” according to the NOAA forecast.

“Most of the eastern Atlantic is warmer than normal, and anomalously warm temperatures in this region in May are typically associated with more active Atlantic hurricane seasons,” Colorado State scientists wrote in their report.

Tropical Storm Arthur brought heavy winds and rain along the eastern coastline in mid-May, according to NOAA. Tropical Storm Bertha brought gusty winds and rainfall to South Carolina and surrounding states in late May.

Tropical Depression Cristobal will enter the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday and head north, spreading over the central and northern parts of the Gulf over the weekend, according to NOAA forecasters. A tropical storm watch has been issued for parts of the northern Gulf coast.

A “life-threatening storm surge” may occur along the Florida Big Bend, parts of southeastern Louisiana, and along the Mississippi coastline within the next two days.

Heavy rainfall is expected to spread from east Texas to Florida during the weekend and into next week, with flash flooding and “rapid rises of smaller streams and rivers possible,” forecasters said.

The storm has already wreaked havoc in parts of Mexico and Central America, causing damaging and deadly flooding. “Extreme rainfall” may also threaten parts of the Yucatan Peninsula, Chiapas, Guatemala, and El Salvador, the hurricane center said.

“The rainfall could cause widespread life-threatening flash floods and mudslides,” forecasters said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.