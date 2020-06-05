Maine reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 36 new cases

Maine reported three coronavirus deaths and 36 new cases Friday afternoon, as the death toll rose to 98 and case count climbed to 2,482.
Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin counties each reported one death, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cumberland County has reported the highest number of virus-related deaths across the state, with 55, officials said. Waldo County was second-highest with 14 deaths, followed by York with 11 deaths, Kennebec with nine deaths, Androscoggin with three deaths, and Penobscot with two deaths. Hancock, Knox, Aroostook, and Franklin have each reported one death.
Another 58 people have recovered since contracting the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 1,797, officials said.
Advertisement
Cumberland County also reported 21 new cases, as its case count rose to 1,265, officials said. The county has reported the highest number of cases, followed by York and Androscoggin with 408 cases and 338 cases, respectively.
As of Friday, 58,140 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.
Currently, 35 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 13 in critical care and seven on ventilators. The total number of hospitalizations seen by the state rose by two to 293, officials said.
There are 144 ICU beds and 235 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.