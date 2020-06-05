Maine reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 36 new cases

Maine reported three coronavirus deaths and 36 new cases Friday afternoon, as the death toll rose to 98 and case count climbed to 2,482.

Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin counties each reported one death, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cumberland County has reported the highest number of virus-related deaths across the state, with 55, officials said. Waldo County was second-highest with 14 deaths, followed by York with 11 deaths, Kennebec with nine deaths, Androscoggin with three deaths, and Penobscot with two deaths. Hancock, Knox, Aroostook, and Franklin have each reported one death.