Mass. trooper shoots Vt. carjacking suspect who allegedly drove truck at him

Troopers were alerted that Vermont authorities were seeking a Ford F-150 occupied by a white male, later identified as Williams, in a carjacking incident in their state, State Police said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police identified the man as Daniel Williams, 33, of South Burlington, Vermont. He is receiving “emergency treatment” at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, State Police said.

A Massachusetts state trooper on Friday morning shot a Vermont man who was wanted in his home state for carjacking, after the suspect allegedly drove a truck at the trooper in Shelburne Falls, authorities said.

Troopers learned Williams had driven into their state, the statement said, and the truck was spotted traveling on Route 2 East heading toward Shelburne Falls, a Western Massachusetts village spanning the towns of Shelburne and Buckland.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the statement said, a trooper positioned to the east of the approaching truck, near the Buckland-Shelburne line, started to lay a tire deflation device on the road to disable the vehicle.

Williams allegedly failed to stop and drove toward the trooper.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that as the Trooper was in the process of laying down the deflation device, the suspect vehicle approached and drove at him as he stood on the road,” the statement said. “The Trooper discharged his service weapon and struck the operator."

Williams, the statement said, kept driving for several more miles on damaged tires before the truck came to a stop on Route 2 in Greenfield, where he was taken into custody.

“The suspect was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he remains at this hour receiving emergency treatment,” the statement said. “The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being conducted by State Police detectives with assistance from MSP Crime Scene Services and Ballistics units. As in all police-involved shootings, the incident will he reviewed by the district attorney.”

