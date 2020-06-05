Trump lands in Maine as hundreds await his arrival in a small town

By noon, about 100 Trump protesters had gathered across from an old brick mill in the heart of town. Almost all wore masks, while among the much larger contingent of Trump supporters, nearly none did.

It has been described as the biggest day in the history of Guilford, which is about 45 miles northwest of Bangor, and locals were flush with anticipation. Holding American flags and dressed in red, white, and blue, supporters pumped their fists for passing cars and waved Trump reelection signs.

GUILFORD, Maine — Hours before President Trump even departed the White House for a pair of events in Maine, throngs of his supporters lined the main road through this small town, where he was scheduled to visit a factory that makes nasal swabs to detect the coronavirus.

“I just want some sort of change to happen, where people are not afraid,” said Emily Spofford, a 27-year-old social worker from Guilford who cares for homeless youth.

Around her, other protesters — many wearing black on an unseasonably hot day — held now-familiar signs aloft.

“I Can’t Breathe” and “No Place for Hate,” read two signs. “When Fascism Comes to America, It Will Be Wrapped in the Flag and Carrying a Cross," read another.

Spofford, the daughter of a fire chief in coastal Maine, said she grew up in public safety and understands the worries of her neighbors who support Trump.

“Whenever someone is fearful of losing what they have, that makes it easier for someone promising better,” Spofford said.

Nearby, sheriff’s deputies gathered in small groups strung out along the sidewalks, and two civilians stood in the open with assault rifles held close to their chests. In Maine, that’s legal.

“You never know. If you expect some rain, bring an umbrella,” said Stephen Elliott, who drove about 90 miles to Guilford from Palermo.

“I was up all night watching the rioting on the news, and I was all upset,” said Elliott, an Osterville, Mass., native. “I couldn’t live with myself if something happened and I wasn’t here.”

Beside him stood Josh Barnes, minister of the Second Baptist Church in Palermo, who also carried an assault rifle.

“We’re just trying to send a reminder to the people of faith to protect life, liberty, and property,” said Barnes, whose T-shirt read “Guns Save Lives.”

Trump landed at Bangor International Airport shortly before 2 p.m. where he was met by local dignitaries including former Maine governor Paul LePage, who once billed himself as "Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular.”

At the airport, Trump held a roundtable discussion with commercial fishermen. He was slated to take the Marine One helicopter to the high school in Guilford and then ride in a motorcade a short distance to the Puritan Medical Products factory, where he was expected to take a tour and make remarks.

Trump arrived in Maine buoyed by better-than-expected employment numbers that showed the national unemployment rate dropping. Before leaving the White House, Trump held a news conference heralding the news.

His trip to Maine came over the objection of Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, who urged Trump to stay away from the state amid an explosive week of protests across the country.

But in Guilford, population 1,500, that seemed secondary. As Trump’s arrival neared, the town center turned into a full-blown party. Music blasted from the Red Maple Inn, where beer-cradling patrons — wall-to-wall Trump supporters — leaned on the railing atop its long deck and watched the festivities below. The sounds of the National Anthem and “God Bless the USA.” filled the air.

A protester held a sign wishing that Trump’s imminent visit was “fake news.” Another placard read, “Black Flies Matter.”

As they waited, Trump supporters and protesters jostled for prime viewing spaces. But it didn’t seem to escalate about annoyance. Maine law enforcement officers, joined by Border and Customs agents, kept a close eye on the growing crowd.

State Representative Shelley Rudnicki, a Republican from Fairfield, questioned the protesters about their grievances.

“So far, what I’ve heard is a lot of rhetoric,” Rudnicki said as she walked away. “If you’re going to be here and disrupt, have a reason for it.”

