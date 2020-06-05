Mass. reports 35 new coronavirus deaths, 494 new cases

The state reported combined totals of 7,235 deaths and 102,557 cases. (When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,097 deaths and 98,796 cases.)

The numbers reflect both confirmed and probable cases. State officials announced this week that they would be adding probable cases to their reporting, in accordance with guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With suspense building about whether Governor Charlie Baker will allow the state to move to Phase 2 of its gradual reopening process, officials reported Friday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 35 and the number of cases had climbed by 494.

Advertisement

The state on Friday reported 35 new confirmed-case deaths, and no new probable deaths. It also reported 420 new confirmed cases, plus 74 probable cases.

The state also reported that molecular tests had been completed for 9,760 more people, bringing the total to 631,008, while antibody tests had been completed for 1,120 people, bringing the total to 49,556.

Meanwhile, three of the key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of its four-phase reopening plan saw continued progress in Friday’s report, while a fourth remained stable.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed a slight decrease to 5.1 percent on Friday, down from 5.4 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 82 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital ticked down to 1,618, from 1,659 a day earlier. It has dropped 55 percent since April 15.

Another metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, decreased to 41 on Tuesday from 44 on Monday. It has dropped 73 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity remained steady at 5 — a number that is down from early May highs of 21.

Advertisement

The state also moved the category of “number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals” to green from yellow on the state’s color-coded chart of key indicators. The color green indicates a “positive trend,” while yellow means “in progress.”

“This change was based on trends in hospitalization and ICU admissions,” Department of Public Health spokeswoman Ann Scales said in an e-mail.

How bad will the death toll eventually be?

A University of Massachusetts model that combines a number of models from different research groups estimates that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the state will reach 8,032 by June 27. The model only looks four weeks ahead.

The closely-watched model from the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, looking further ahead, predicts the heartbreaking toll will reach 9,003 by Aug. 4.

Jaclyn Reiss of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com