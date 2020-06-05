Northeastern to offer students in person, online options in fall

Northeastern University will let students choose between coming to class or participating online as it reopens its campus in the fall, administrators said Friday, joining a number of Boston-area universities that are offering flexible options to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A program called NUflex will allow students on campus and those living elsewhere to participate in classes in person or through video, audio, or instant messaging, according to a message to university community from Chancellor Kenneth W. Henderson and Provost David Madigan.

The classes also will be recorded so that students can watch them later, Henderson and Madigan said.