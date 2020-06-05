Seattle mayor bans police use of tear gas as protests against police violence continue

The move came hours after three civilian police watchdog groups urged city leaders to ban the use of tear gas to control demonstrators. The groups said the move would build public trust and should remain in place until the department adopts policies and training for use of the chemical agent.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference Friday that the ban would last for 30 days.

Seattle’s mayor has banned the police use of tear gas as protests against police violence that followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans continued nationwide.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers how to use a hold that can block the flow of blood to the brain.

Negotiators for the city of Minneapolis have agreed with the state to ban the use of chokeholds by police, and to require police to report and intervene any time they see an unauthorized use of force by another officer.

The moves are part of a stipulation between the city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which launched a civil rights investigation this week in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. The City Council is expected to approve the agreement.

The agreement, which will be enforceable in court, would require any officer, regardless of tenure or rank, to immediately report the use of any neck restraint or chokehold from the scene to their commander or their commander’s superiors.

Similarly, any officer who sees another officer commit any unauthorized use of force, including any chokehold or neck restraint, must try to intervene verbally and even physically. If they don’t, they’d be subject to discipline as severe as if they themselves had used the prohibited force.

The agreement also requires authorization from the police chief or a designated deputy chief to use crowd control weapons, including chemical agents, rubber bullets, flash-bangs, batons, and marking rounds. And it requires more timely decisions on disciplining officers.

These actions come after almost two weeks of protests across the country prompted by Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a police officer put his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, according to the criminal complaint against the officer.

Since then, some police departments have moved to end the use of carotid holds that stop or slow the flow of blood to the brain.