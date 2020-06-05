Some people are engaging in ‘high-risk’ practices in misguided effort to combat coronavirus, CDC says

According to the CDC, the survey was launched following reports of “a sharp increase in calls to poison centers related to exposures to cleaners and disinfectants since the onset of” COVID-19.

The information was contained in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report issued Friday.

About a third of respondents to a survey in early May reported engaging in “nonrecommended high-risk practices” to protect themselves against coronavirus, including bleaching food products, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On May 4, the report said, Internet survey questions administered by Porter Novelli Public Services and ENGINE Insights were put to 502 adults in the US who opted in to the questionnaire.

“Approximately one third of survey respondents engaged in nonrecommended high-risk practices with the intent of preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission, including using bleach on food products, applying household cleaning and disinfectant products to skin, and inhaling or ingesting cleaners and disinfectants,” the report said.

The CDC called for public messaging to ensure Americans know the right things to do to protect themselves.

“Public messaging should continue to emphasize evidencebased, safe cleaning and disinfection practices to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission in households, including hand hygiene and cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces,” the report said.

In Massachusetts, officials have advised residents to wear face coverings in public when they can’t socially distance, practice distancing whenever possible, and frequently wash hands and surfaces.

The virus has killed more than 107,000 Americans and roughly 7,200 Massachusetts residents.

