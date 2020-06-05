Are Patriots players uncomfortable at all with their management’s White House friendships?

Brees cited two grandfathers who served in World War II when relaying his opinion, and his words were met with outrage from scores of professional athletes. Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty were among the loudest objectors , tweeting, "This is a disgrace,'' and "Don’t avoid the issue and make it about a flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for what’s right.'' Well put.

▪ Drew Brees has apologized for stating that he believed those who take a knee during the national anthem are "disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.''

Picked-up pieces while wondering whether the Red Sox will promote Truck Day 2.0 if they have a second spring training in Fort Myers . . .

Advertisement

But it makes me wonder how Patriots players feel working for owner Bob Kraft, who pals around with a president who said this when NFL players took a knee during the anthem in 2017: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! He’s fired!' ”

As always, Kraft likes to have it both ways. Two days after those remarks, he issued a statement citing his disappointment with the president’s comments. But in that same year, he donated $1 million to the president’s inauguration celebration, flew with Trump in Air Force One, and told the New York Times, “He [Trump] has been a wonderful friend.”

Meanwhile, I also wonder how Patriots players who raged vs. Brees feel about Bill Belichick, who wrote a glowing letter to Trump that the then-candidate used as a virtual campaign ad on the eve of the 2016 election?

▪ Baseball is clueless . . . and unlucky. The MLB/MLBPA stalemate that threatens to cancel the season is in part owed to the fact that COVID-19 spread to America at the worst possible time for baseball.

Advertisement

Fans complain that basketball, hockey, and football have had no money issues returning to play while baseballers squabble. True. But NHL and NBA players had been paid for most of their seasons when the shutdown happened. Football was even luckier. The pandemic hit after the Super Bowl, six months before the start of the next season.

Baseball was not fortunate regarding this timing. Major league players have their entire annual salaries at stake.

▪ I’m sure Pat Kraft is a swell guy and he might turn out to be the best Boston College athletic director of all time, but why the need for BC to go “outside” once again? Martin Jarmond had zero familiarity with New England when he got here at the age of 37. Three years later, Jarmond blew out of town for UCLA.

Now the honchos at the Heights are going with a 43-year-old administrator who has worked in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Bloomington, Ind. That means a significant learning curve for the new AD, who probably thinks Cleveland Circle is in Ohio. Just sayin'.

▪ "Blake Snell sure gives us lefthanders a bad name,'' says 81-year-old Jim Kaat, who won 283 games over 25 big league seasons.

Kaat spans more baseball history than just about anyone who ever played. He pitched to Ted Williams, who first played in 1939, and to Julio Franco, who last played in 2007. It’s the baseball equivalent of Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, who was in the presence of both Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Advertisement

▪ Washington basketball legend Wes Unseld died at the age of 74 Tuesday. Listed at 6 feet 7 inches, Unseld was a block of granite who held his own against every great center of his time — Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Willis Reed, and Bill Walton.

Unseld was named MVP of the 1978 Finals when he won his only championship, beating Seattle. Young Sonic Dennis Johnson went 0 for 14 in Game 7 against the Bullets, but got his revenge one year later when he was Finals MVP in a win over the Bullets.

According to The Athletic’s David Aldridge, Unseld was strong enough to grab a rebound and, while still in mid-air, pivot and throw the ball off the backboard at the other end of the court.

▪ Wait . . . Megan Rapinoe is not playing in the National Women’s Soccer League tourament in Utah in late July? Well, count me out then.

▪ QUIZ: Name the player who hit a walkoff homer in the 2011 World Series and a leadoff home run in the 2018 Fall Classic (answer below).

▪ Ever The Cooler, Adrian Gonzalez, who made more than $190 million in the big leagues, suggested to the Los Angeles Times that MLB owners go with nonroster players to give the nation some baseball. What a guy.

Advertisement

The Cooler was part of multiple September-October flops (2010 Padres, 2011 Red Sox, every Dodger team). He bailed on the 2017 Dodgers during the playoffs, and when he tried to return to hang out with his teammates during the World Series, the Dodgers asked him to stay away.

▪ Manning Owns Brady Dept.: If we count the Tom Brady/Peyton Manning golf exhibition as a “championship” event, my math shows that Brady has lost his last six “championship” events against the Manning Bros. Two Super Bowls to Eli, three straight AFC Championship games to Peyton, and the made-for-TV golf show.

▪ Old friend Tom Thibodeau has emerged as the leading candidate to be head coach of the dumpster-fire New York Knicks. A native of Connecticut, Tibs was captain at Salem State in 1980-81 and assisted Harvard head coach Peter Roby for four seasons before moving to the NBA.

As associate head coach of the Celtics under Doc Rivers, he won a championship ring in 2008. He has been head coach of the Bulls and Timberwolves, but had trouble getting along with Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota and was gone after three seasons.

▪ Good Globe readers commented on a note here about NBA doubleheaders at the old Boston Garden. On Nov. 25, 1964, the 76ers beat the Knicks, 124-93, in the first game of a Wednesday night twin bill. Russell’s Celtics beat Chamberlain’s San Francisco Warriors, 122-118, in the nightcap. One of the ads in the Garden program touted Slade’s Jazz Club/Restaurant on Tremont Street, which at some point was owned by Russell.

Advertisement

▪ A New York Supreme Court judge buried Lenny Dykstra and his nuisance defamation suit against ex-teammate Ron Darling.

In a book released last season, Darling described Dykstra unloading a racist screed in the direction of Oil Can Boyd at Fenway Park during the 1986 World Series. It was totally believable but difficult to prove.

Dykstra wanted damages, claiming his reputation had been tarnished, but the judge ruled that Dykstra’s own actions in countless other episodes made it impossible to damage his reputation any further. Wow.

▪ If the baseball players come back wearing masks, does that mean they won’t have to do that silly covering-the-mouth thing to discourage lip-reading?

▪ Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of David Ortiz getting shot in the Dominican Republic.

▪ Looking forward to reading "One Tough Out,'' an autobiography by Hall of Famer Rod Carew. Also geeked about reading “The Making of a Miracle” by Mike Eruzione.

▪ RIP Foley’s in New York City, America’s best baseball bar. Located on 33rd Street in the shadow of the Empire State Building, the joint was a favorite of every big league umpire and most baseball scribes over the last 17 years.

Owner Shaun Clancy made the announcement late last week. Clancy hosted numerous charity events through the years, and his place was home of the world’s only Irish Baseball Hall of Fame.

▪ Quiz answer: David Freese.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.