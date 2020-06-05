Baseball players accuse owners of depriving nation of games

“The league’s cynical tactic of depriving America of baseball games in furtherance of their demand for unwarranted salary concessions is shortsighted and troubling,” Meyer wrote. “Meanwhile, other leagues are moving forward with their plans for resumption.”

Bruce Meyer , the union’s chief negotiator, sent a letter to Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem on Friday threatening that an attempt to play without an agreement could lead players to block any attempt to expand the playoffs and deny consent to neutral-site games in the postseason.

Players accused teams of “depriving America of baseball games” as part of a money fight set off by the coronavirus pandemic and raised the possibility baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred might push ahead with a shortened season over the union’s objection.

Major League Baseball made its initial economic proposal on May 26, offering an 82-game regular season schedule and a sliding scale of cuts beyond the prorated shares of salaries the sides agreed to on March 26.

Players responded on Sunday with a 114-game regular season schedule running through October and no additional cuts. Each player would get about 70 percent of his original salary under the union’s plan and roughly 22-47 percent under MLB’s proposal, including $200 million tied to the postseason being completed.

Analysis: Management could save $100 million under its plan

The New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers would each save more than $100 million on player salaries as part of management’s proposal to start the coronavirus-delayed season than they would under the union’s plan, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

Top stars accustomed to eye-popping salaries that set them apart from mere All-Stars would experience by far the steepest cuts. Set to earn $36 million each, Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would get $25.3 million under the union’s plan and a base of $5.6 million under the team’s proposal with the chance to get back to about $8 million if the postseason is played. A rookie at the minimum would get $396,537 from the union plan and $256,706 from the MLB proposal — not much more than the $222,222 per game Trout and Cole originally were slated to earn.

The Yankees project to pay $155 million to players under the union’s plan, according to the AP analysis based on frozen March 28 rosters, and spend $48 million on salary under management’s proposal. The Astros drop from $149 million to $46 million and the Dodgers from $147 million to $46 million.

Lower-spending teams save, too, but not nearly as much because their starting points are lower. Miami is at $33 million under the union’s plan and $16 million under MLB’s. Pittsburgh’s salaries would drop from $36 million to $17 million and Baltimore’s from $43 million to $18 million.

Angels to keep playing minor leaguers

The Los Angeles Angels are the latest team to confirm it will pay minor leaguers through at least the end of June.

The Angels’ $400 weekly stipends could go longer, possibly depending on whether minor league baseball is able to play a season.

At least 18 other teams have already agreed to keep paying their minor leaguers through June.

Memorial golf tournament to have fans

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine approved a plan for Muirfield Village Golf Club to have at least some fans for the Memorial in July, which would make it the first PGA Tour event with a crowd since the tour was shut down March 13 by the coronavirus.

DeWine announced the decision Friday. He said on Twitter that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks will be able to open on June 19.

“In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19,” he wrote. “We are approving that plan.”

The PGA Tour resumes its schedule next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The 148-man field features the top five in the world — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

The biggest name — Tiger Woods — chose not to play.That is to be followed by the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the Rocket Mortage Classic in Detroit. The tour said the opening four events would not have spectators.

The Memorial said it would have more details later.

Colleges allow voluntary workouts

The University of Maryland will begin allowing its football players to begin voluntary, individual workouts under the supervision of the sports medial staff on June 15.

Football players will be permitted to return to campus on June 8 for medical screenings. The athletes will be tested for symptoms of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

Athletic director Damon Evans says he’s “optimistic” about the return of fall sports. He called the voluntary workouts on campus “our cautious and considered road map to the resumption of athletic competition.”

Maryland is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 at home against Towson.

Football players at Ohio State will be permitted to begin voluntary workouts in school facilities on Monday.

Other athletes will follow later this month, with basketball players among those who can start voluntary training on June 15. To be cleared to begin working out, Ohio State athletes will tested for COVID-19 and quarantined until test results are available.

Liverpool to play at home stadium

Liverpool could win the Premier League title at home after all.

Police originally indicated they wanted Liverpool’s second game after the restart against Crystal Palace to be staged at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield.

But the league now says the game on June 24 is scheduled to be at Liverpool’s home stadium.

The Merseyside derby against Everton could still be played away from Goodison Park on June 21. The league says the venue is still to be confirmed.

Liverpool leads Manchester City by two points and is two wins from ending its 30-year title drought. But Liverpool could clinch the trophy in its first game back against Everton if City loses to Arsenal on June 17.

Serie A has plan in case of another stoppage

Italian top flight soccer clubs are asking for no title winner or relegations if the season is stopped again.

One of the ideas the Italian federation is planning in case of another stop is the use of an algorithm to decide the final classification.

The Lega Serie A held a meeting with the clubs and Italian media reported 16 of the 20 teams voted in favor of not relegating anyone and not assigning the league title unless it is mathematically certain.

A final decision is expected to be made during the next FIGC council meeting on Monday.

The Italian soccer federation will allow teams up to five substitutions in matches. Italian competitions will adopt the temporary law change when they resume on June 20.

There can still be only three pauses to send on substitutes. If matches go into extra time and teams haven’t used all five of their substitutes they can make a fourth interruption at the end of regular time or between the two halves of extra time.

Chelsea women declared champion

Chelsea was declared Women’s Super League champion after the season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The English Football Association’s board decided to determine the final standings on a points-per-game basis. Manchester City was a point ahead of Chelsea but had played an extra game when the season was suspended in March. Chelsea had seven games remaining. City will still qualify for the Champions League with Chelsea. Liverpool has been relegated The Asian qualifying tournament for the World Cup is set to resume in October after the coronavirus pandemic forced games in March and June to be postponed … The Asian Football Confederation said it agreed with FIFA to schedule two dates in October and two in November to complete the current groups. The AFC says the planned schedule must comply with “government travel and medical restrictions” in the 40 countries taking part. Twelve teams will advance to a further group stage next year. Four Asian teams will advance directly to the World Cup in Qatar. A fifth team will enter an intercontinental playoff round.



