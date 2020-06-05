Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference establishes guidelines for the fall season

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced its “Resocialization of Interscholastic Athletics and Activities Programs” guidelines Friday, laying out the rules and regulations for the return of activities related to high school sports in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Created in conjunction with the Connecticut State Medical Society Sports Medicine Committee, the 18-page document outlines the guidelines and expectations for a safe return to activities. Each school district will make individual decisions on having activities on site, and all events are dependent on Connecticut’s re-opening plans.
Governor Ned Lamont moved the state’s second re-opening phase up to June 17, allowing for gatherings of up to 50 and for summer baseball to occur. The CIAC would enter its second phase July 6, allowing in-person conditioning and skill development activities in groups of 5-to-10 for up to three times per week. The third phase, which would begin on Aug. 3 at the earliest, allows for gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors, allowing indoor facilities and weight rooms to be used.
As of now, the fall practice dates in Connecticut remain the same, with football teams beginning practice Aug. 17. The first scheduled date for high school sporting events in Connecticut is Sept. 10.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has formed its COVID-19 task force, which will examine the potential impacts of the coronavirus on the fall season and 2020-2021 school year at-large. That group is scheduled to file a report with the MIAA’s Board of Directors at its July meeting.
As for the other New England States, the Maine Principals association announced it will have a plan announced by July 6 in accordance with the government and CDC guidelines.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, Vermont Principals’ Association and Rhode Island Interscholastic League have yet to announce its plans for the fall season.
