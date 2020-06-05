Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference establishes guidelines for the fall season

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced its “Resocialization of Interscholastic Athletics and Activities Programs” guidelines Friday, laying out the rules and regulations for the return of activities related to high school sports in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created in conjunction with the Connecticut State Medical Society Sports Medicine Committee, the 18-page document outlines the guidelines and expectations for a safe return to activities. Each school district will make individual decisions on having activities on site, and all events are dependent on Connecticut’s re-opening plans.

Governor Ned Lamont moved the state’s second re-opening phase up to June 17, allowing for gatherings of up to 50 and for summer baseball to occur. The CIAC would enter its second phase July 6, allowing in-person conditioning and skill development activities in groups of 5-to-10 for up to three times per week. The third phase, which would begin on Aug. 3 at the earliest, allows for gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors, allowing indoor facilities and weight rooms to be used.