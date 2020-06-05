fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 5, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Cam Neely scored his 50th goal in his 44th game in the 1993-94 season.
What to rewatch

Some channel –flipping may be required

Saturday, June 6

Cardinals-Red Sox, Game 6, 2013 World Series

MLB Network, 11 a.m.

One Red Sox batter homered in this championship clincher. How many guesses would it take for you to remember it was Stephen Drew?

Michigan State-Boston College, 2007 Champs Sports Bowl

ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

A QB duel? Not quite. Matt Ryan throws three touchdowns for the Eagles, and Brian Hoyer goes 14 for 36 with four interceptions for the Spartans.

Capitals-Bruins, March 7, 1994

NESN, 6 p.m.

Cam Neely scores his 50th goal of the season in the Bruins’ 66th game? Impressive. Neely scores his 50th goal of the season in just the 44th game he played? Downright legendary.

