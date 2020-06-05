Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Cardinals-Red Sox, Game 6, 2013 World Series

MLB Network, 11 a.m.

One Red Sox batter homered in this championship clincher. How many guesses would it take for you to remember it was Stephen Drew?

Michigan State-Boston College, 2007 Champs Sports Bowl

ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

A QB duel? Not quite. Matt Ryan throws three touchdowns for the Eagles, and Brian Hoyer goes 14 for 36 with four interceptions for the Spartans.

Capitals-Bruins, March 7, 1994

NESN, 6 p.m.

Cam Neely scores his 50th goal of the season in the Bruins’ 66th game? Impressive. Neely scores his 50th goal of the season in just the 44th game he played? Downright legendary.

