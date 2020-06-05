Kevin Durant says his NBA season is over

Kevin Durant won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA season resumes. “My season is over,” Durant told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Friday. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.” Durant ruptured an Achilles tendon a year ago for Golden State in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto. A two-time NBA Finals MVP, the 6-foot-10 Durant will be a year removed from the tear when the Nets return to the court July 31 in Orlando. He said that he is much more comfortable continuing to train in Los Angeles. Durant signed a four-year, $164 million deal with the Nets last summer, pairing up with Kyrie Irving (also injured), after departing Golden State as a free agent. He also had COVID-19 this year.

Aleksandar Katai, a 29-year-old Serbian wing who signed as a free agent in December, was released by the LA Galaxy after a series of alarming social media posts by his wife, Tea, on Instagram earlier this week. The Galaxy angrily condemned them as “racist and violent” on Wednesday. The posts included a photo with a caption written in Serbian urging police to “kill” protesters, another referring to protesters as “disgusting cattle,” and a third sharing a racist meme . . . Texas State ordered an investigation into allegations from former point guard Jaylen Shead of racist remarks by basketball coach Danny Kaspar. Shead, who transferred to Washington State because of Kaspar’s behavior, posted the allegations on Twitter Thursday . . . Utah suspended defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, a 13-year assistant, for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message.

Colleges

Oklahoma St. basketball banned from postseason

Oklahoma State was fined $10,000 and its men’s basketball team was banned from the upcoming postseason after the NCAA found that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. The NCAA ruling included three years of probation, the fine self-imposed by the school along with an additional 1percent from the program budget, recruiting restrictions and a reduction in basketball scholarships. Oklahoma State vowed to appeal the ruling, saying it was “stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them.” The Cowboys have put together one of the nation’s top recruiting classes for the upcoming season, headlined by one-and-done prospect Cade Cunningham. Evans received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. While Oklahoma State received a notice of allegations last year, South Carolina said in February that it had received one tied to Evans, who spent four seasons under Frank Martin before joining the Cowboys’ staff in 2016 . . . Justyn Ross, who led Clemson in receiving as a sophomore last fall with 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdown, had surgery Friday for a congenital fusion in his spine that will keep him off the field this upcoming season. Ross, who was hurt in March during spring workouts, said on social media that the operation “went great” and he was ready to get to work to return to football . . . Slot receiver Troy Stellato, a four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale’s Cardinal Gibbons High who is a Salem, Mass. native, committed to Clemson over Ohio State for 2021.

Miscellany

FC Dallas keeper suspended amid abuse claims

Major League soccer suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez amid allegations of domestic abuse. The league said the decision came after a report of alleged incidents of abuse made to police in Frisco, the Dallas suburb that is home to the soccer club. Frisco police didn’t immediate respond to a request for documents. Gonzalez voluntarily entered the league’s program for substance abuse and behavioral health. He won’t be eligible to return until he is cleared by doctors in that program and the league has finished its investigation. The 25-year-old Gonzalez has been the primary starter for FC Dallas since 2017 and had a career-high 84 saves in the regular season last year. FC Dallas lost to Seattle 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs . . . Two wins from ending its 30-year title drought, Liverpool could win the Premier League title at home after all. Police originally indicated they wanted the club’s second game after the restart against Crystal Palace to be staged at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield. But the league now says the game on June 24 is scheduled to be at Liverpool’s home stadium. The venue is still to be confirmed . . . Salwa Eid Naser, who routed defending Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo at last year’s world championships while running the best time in the women’s 400 since 1985, was charged with whereabouts violations by the Athletics Integrity Unit on Friday. Last October in Qatar, Naser won 48.14 seconds, snapping Miller-Uibo’s 25-month winning streak with the .23 second margin. Three violations within 12 months can lead to a suspension if the athletes can’t justify why they weren’t available for testing . . . Pete Rademacher, who won a boxing gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and fought Floyd Patterson for the heavyweight title in his first professional bout, died at 91 in Cleveland . . . Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Champions League qualification hopes were hit with a 1-0 loss to Freiburg in Bundesliga. Nils Petersen scored with a header to a free kick in the 59th minute, just after coming on as a substitute, to change the course of the game after Gladbach had dominated.

