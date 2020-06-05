State tourney flashback: Pope John XXIII softball posted a spirited final victory

After earning a 10-5 victory over 14th-seeded Mystic Valley, the No. 19 Tigers gathered in their postgame huddle and chanted “not dead yet” in front of what junior righthander Alana Rizzuti called “the biggest crowd we’ve ever had.”

June 6, 2019 — One week after Pope John XXIII announced it would close indefinitely due to lack of funding, the Tigers softball team took the field for a Division 3 North preliminary round state tournament game against host Mystic Valley in Malden.

( In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason. )

Advertisement

Rizzuti struck out six in the circle and scattered as many hits. She also scored two runs. Mackenzie Curtis, her teammate since sixth grade in travel ball, had two RBIs.

Playing with the knowledge that this might be the last time they could be together, the Tigers (12-9) were motivated to give the Everett school, which opened in 1966, one last win for the record books.

“I give those girls a lot of credit to stay together and not quit even though they knew [the school] was closing,” said Paul Sobolewski, the school's athletic director and football coach in 2019 and a 1988 Pope John graduate.

“To win a tournament game was a huge way, for all of us, to send the school off. But it was bittersweet.”

Two days later, Pope John was eliminated by St. Mary’s of Lynn, 10-5.



