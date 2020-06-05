‘Today we say no more’: Jaguars march to sheriff’s office

The march included Joshua Dobbs, Brandon Linder and Josh Lambo of the Jaguars along with family members. Coach Doug Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and assistant coach Terry Robiskie also walked in what the team called an attempt to “raise awareness for racial injustices against the Black community,” with many wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts.

“Today we say no more,” wide receiver Chris Conley said. “Today we see a nation that can’t await change, a city that won’t sit still or be quiet.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars protested against inequality and police brutality on Friday, marching from their stadium to the steps of the sheriff’s department.

The Jaguars started their march at 9:04 a.m. local time to signify the local 904 area code.

The protest came two days after owner Shad Khan spoke against racism in a letter on the team website. He promised then the franchise would work toward a “timely response.” Former Jaguars receiver Ernest Wilford, now an officer at the department, joined them on the steps at the sheriff's office.

LA Galaxy relase player after wife’s social media post

Aleksandar Katai has been released by the LA Galaxy after a series of alarming social media posts by his wife, Tea.

The Galaxy announced their decision to “mutually part ways” with their new Serbian winger Friday in a one-sentence news release.

Tea Katai made the posts on her Instagram story earlier this week, and the Galaxy angrily condemned them as “racist and violent” on Wednesday. The posts included a photo with a caption written in Serbian urging police to “kill” protesters, another referring to protesters as “disgusting cattle,” and a third sharing a racist meme.

The Galaxy met with Aleksandar Katai on Thursday. He disavowed his wife's posts late Wednesday night, saying the “views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family.” Katai signed with the Galaxy as a free agent on Dec. 31.

Galaxy fans immediately reacted with wide online calls for his dismissal. On Thursday, a handful of fans gathered by the David Beckham statue outside the club's stadium holding a banner reading “No Racists in Our Club” along with a circle and a red line through No. 7, Katai's uniform number.

The 29-year-old Katai had been participating in voluntary individual workouts this week with his Galaxy teammates at their training complex in Carson.

Although he had played in only two games with his new club before the coronavirus pandemic postponed the MLS seasaon, Katai was expected to be an important part of the Galaxy's attack this season alongside Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Cristian Pavón.

South Carolina football team on the march

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and football players have joined others in a protest march from the Governor’s Mansion on Friday.

The march of several hundred people went the nearly 2 miles from the governor’s residence to the State House.

South Carolina quarterback Jay Ulrich carried a sign, “Matter is the minimum. Black lives are worthy. Black lives are beloved. Black lives are needed.”

It is the seventh straight day of rallies in South Carolina following the death of George Floyd, killed on Memorial Day when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck until he couldn’t breathe.

Olympic decision under renewed fire

Last summer at the Pan American Games, fencer Race Imboden took a knee on the medal podium and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised a fist during the national anthem. Their protests earned them 12-month probations from the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, a decision that was controversial at the time and has come under renewed fire this week amid nationwide protests over equality and police brutality.

The USOPC and many national governing bodies (NGBs) have struggled in trying to find appropriate and satisfactory responses. The USOPC scheduled a town hall discussion for its athletes for Friday, offering them an opportunity to discuss the issues enveloping the nation. It initially invited Imboden, who is white, to be among three athletes to help facilitate the dialogue, but the fencer bowed out Friday morning.

“I contacted the athletes in the black community closest to me and asked them for their opinions and feelings before moving forward,” Imboden said via Twitter Friday morning. “They have made it clear that they do not see this as a genuine response from the USOC and that me as non-POC should not be facilitating a conversation on ‘Race’. I stand by them, and will decline the position as facilitator and instead join in the conversation as a member of the community and an ally.”