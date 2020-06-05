Trump condemns Drew Brees for apologizing over protest remarks: ‘NO KNEELING!’

“OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high,” Trump wrote on Friday afternoon from Maine, where he was touring a medical-swab production facility and signed an order to reopen fishing waters in the first and only marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean.

Trump said he is “a big fan of Drew Brees,” and called him one of the “greatest quarterbacks,” but condemned Brees’s decision to apologize for equating player protests during the national anthem with disrespecting the American flag.

President Trump weighed in on Twitter on the ongoing discussion in the NFL surrounding New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’s comments about protests during the national anthem.

Trump doubled down on a message he has discussed on Twitter more than 20 times since taking office in January 2017:

“We should be standing straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!”

Brees got himself into hot water this week when asked for his thoughts on how the NFL will — and should — respond to possible protests during the upcoming NFL season.

In 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the national anthem before a game, which he did so to raise awareness about and protest police brutality.

Protests have taken place across the country in the past 10 days following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Brees began his comments by saying he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America,” and said that standing during the national anthem “shows unity.”

Brees cited his two grandfathers, who fought in World War II.

“Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played or when I look at the flag of the United States,” Brees told Yahoo. “I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II — one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a better place.

“So, every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. In many cases, it brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed."

NFL players spoke out about Brees’s comments, criticizing him for missing the reasoning behind the protests. Brees apologized the next day, but not before players such as Devin and Jason McCourty and Martellus Bennett took issue with the quarterback.

“The NFL is racist,” Bennett wrote on Twitter on Wednesday before Brees apologized.

Trump has used his platform on Twitter to call out the NFL on numerous occasions. It was one of his favorite topics at the start of the 2017 season, when more than 200 players knelt in protest in late September.

The President has often used the social-media platform to speak directly to his supporters and dictate the national conversation.

Last week, Twitter got caught in Trump’s crosshairs after it began flagging certain tweets, saying they were inciting violence.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.