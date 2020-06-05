With governor’s approval, Memorial Tournament to have some fans

“In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19,” he wrote. “We are approving that plan.”

DeWine announced the decision Friday. He said on Twitter that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks will be able to open on June 19.

Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine approved a plan for Muirfield Village Golf Club to have at least some fans for the Memorial in July, which would make it the first PGA Tour event with a crowd since the tour was shut down March 13 by the coronavirus.

The PGA Tour resumes its schedule next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. That is to be followed by the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the Rocket Mortage Classic in Detroit. The tour said the opening four events would not have spectators.

The John Deere Classic was the first possibility for fans until it decided last week to cancel this year's event. It was replaced by another tournament, also to be held at Muirfield Village, only without spectators.

The Memorial said it would have more details later.

In a statement, the Memorial praised DeWine and his staff and said it would work with state, county and city leaders to use the tournament “as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place”

Dan Sullivan, the tournament director of the Memorial, had been planning on different scenarios on returning from the COVID-19 pandemic depending on state and local governments.

Sullivan told the Greater Columbus Sports Commission last month about inserting chips into tournament badges to know how many people are congregating in different areas of the golf course.

DeWine said the Memorial, parks and casinos "have come up plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic.

“They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public,” DeWine said on Twitter.

Texas’ governor, Greg Abbott, earlier this week approved another level of opening that would allow outdoor events, such as the Colonial next week, up to 50 percent capacity.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told the Associated Press in an interview earlier Friday that the tour was sticking to its plan of no spectators the first five weeks of the return.

“We want to have a sustained return," Monahan said. "If you think about a run to go through the FedEx Cup, we want to make sure week to week we’re not taking on unnecessary risk.”

The tour said in a statement that DeWine's announcement was a “positive step" to a gradual approach of allowing limited spectators at tournaments.

“We very much look forward to the return of spectators on a limited basis at the Memorial Tournament,” the statement said.

Liverpool to play at home stadium

Liverpool could win the Premier League title at home after all.

Police originally indicated they wanted Liverpool’s second game after the restart against Crystal Palace to be staged at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield.

But the league now says the game on June 24 is scheduled to be at Liverpool’s home stadium.

The Merseyside derby against Everton could still be played away from Goodison Park on June 21. The league says the venue is still to be confirmed.

Liverpool leads Manchester City by two points and is two wins from ending its 30-year title drought. But Liverpool could clinch the trophy in its first game back against Everton if City loses to Arsenal on June 17.

Serie A has plan in case of another stoppage

Italian top flight soccer clubs are asking for no title winner or relegations if the season is stopped again.

One of the ideas the Italian federation is planning in case of another stop is the use of an algorithm to decide the final classification.

The Lega Serie A held a meeting with the clubs on Friday and Italian media reported 16 of the 20 teams voted in favor of not relegating anyone and not assigning the league title unless it is mathematically certain.

A final decision is expected to be made during the next FIGC council meeting on Monday.

The Italian soccer federation will allow teams up to five substitutions in matches. Italian competitions will adopt the temporary law change when they resume on June 20.

There can still be only three pauses to send on substitutes. If matches go into extra time and teams haven’t used all five of their substitutes they can make a fourth interruption at the end of regular time or between the two halves of extra time.

Serie A is set to resume on June 20 with the Italian Cup being completed in the previous week.

The Lega Serie A says: “The assembly has given indications to the representatives of the Lega Serie A to vote in favor of solutions which still safeguard the sporting merit if it is not possible to finish the Serie A season.”

An algorithm could be used to assign European places.

Chelsea women declared champion

Chelsea was declared Women’s Super League champion after the season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football Association’s board decided to determine the final standings on a points-per-game basis.

Manchester City was a point ahead of Chelsea but had played an extra game when the season was suspended in March. Chelsea had seven games remaining. City will still qualify for the Champions League with Chelsea.

Liverpool has been relegated The Asian qualifying tournament for the World Cup is set to resume in October after the coronavirus pandemic forced games in March and June to be postponed.

A cut below

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji have been fined by the German soccer league for breaking coronavirus-related restrictions to get haircuts.

The league says Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home. There were no facemasks visible in photos posted on social media.

There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari but they were not mentioned in the league’s statement. The Bild tabloid reported that Karkari also visited Dortmund players Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.

The league says “it goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut” but “this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment.”