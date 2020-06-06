Stores, restaurants set to reopen Monday as Baker announces second phase of state’s recovery plan

Non-essential businesses that were forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic got the nod from Governor Charlie Baker on Saturday to begin tentatively reopening to customers on Monday, as the state enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

Retail stores, restaurants, hotels, and many other businesses will be permitted to serve customers on Monday, the governor said, because the state has continued to move in the right direction in driving down new infections and hospitalizations.

“We’ve been successful in bending the curve on COVID-19 and the metrics reflect that progress,” Baker said during a 1 p.m. news conference at the State House.

Advertisement

In Phase 2, labeled “Cautious” by the state, restaurants initially will only be allowed to offer outdoor dining, with indoor dining set to follow later.

Tables must be 6 feet apart or be separated by walls or 6-foot-high plexiglass dividers, according to guidelines released by the state previously. Parties will be capped at six, and diners won’t be allowed to sit at the bar. Printed menus must be disposed of after each use, and tables must be sanitized between seatings.

Retail storefronts and those in shopping malls also can open — with stringent requirements for masks and social distancing. No more than eight people, including employees, will be allowed for every 1,000 square feet of indoor space, or 40 percent of the store’s maximum occupancy.

Hotels, motels, inns, and other short-term lodgings now restricted to serving essential workers and vulnerable populations will be allowed to reopen to other guests, with a long list of restrictions. Day camps and child care facilities — but not overnight camps, which will come later — will be allowed to reopen after meeting requirements for keeping children and staff safe.

Car dealerships, playgrounds, driving ranges, flight schools, and funeral homes also can open.

Advertisement

Massachusetts has been the last state in the country to reopen its retail, and its small businesses have been among the hardest-hit in the nation, according to Jon B. Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

While many business owners anxiously await a green light, restaurant owners will be left scrambling. It will be impossible to restock kitchens with only two days’ notice, according to Bob Luz, president and chief executive of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

“You can’t announce on Saturday and have us open on Monday," said Brad Fredericks, the owner of the Back Deck restaurant in Downtown Crossing.

Fredericks added that he didn’t want to bring food into the restaurant until he knew for sure that he had the go-ahead. "We’ve donated and thrown enough food away the first go-around,” he said.

Beyond the risks of greater financial pain for business owners reeling from months of closure, there are real dangers of returning to shops, cafes, and other workplaces that have been largely shuttered since mid-March. Public health officials have cautioned that a stray cough in the wrong place could spark another outbreak that might send people back into their homes for weeks or months.

In Phase 1 of the state’s reopening, houses of worship, manufacturing facilities, and offices were allowed to reopen on May 18, though in Boston offices were delayed until June 1. Construction was allowed to resume, and some restrictions on health care providers were lifted.

Advertisement

On May 25, the state allowed hair salons, pet groomers, and recreational marijuana shops to reopen, along with retail stores offering curbside pickup.

When the state enters Phase 3, called “Vigilant,” which will come no sooner than June 29, movie theaters, concert halls, museums, fitness centers, and casino gaming floors will be allowed to reopen, with strict rules on social distancing.

In Phase 4, called “New Normal,” many cherished seasonal activities can resume, including parades, street festivals, and organized outdoor group athletic events, while nightclubs and amusement parks will be allowed to reopen. That phase will begin no sooner than July 20.

Under Phase 2, employees at restaurants will need to wear masks, as will patrons walking the floors. But diners “don’t need to wear their face covering” while seated so they can “enjoy the experience of dining out,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said recently.

Restaurants also should get diners’ contact information, and in the event of a presumptive or positive case of COVID-19 in a worker, patron, or vendor, the restaurant must immediately shut down for 24 hours to be cleaned and disinfected.

For Fredericks, planning for reopening the Back Deck means getting bodies in seats. Even if they’re just torsos.

Fredericks had seen pictures of bars and restaurants in Europe deploying mannequins to help fill seats and encourage social distancing measures, so he figured he’d get some of his own. He reached out to the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District to see if they had any on hand.

Advertisement

The BID found a stash in the shuttered Forever 21 down the street, and now Fredericks has about 30 mannequins stationed between three of his restaurants — dressed in wigs and clothes, of course.

“We’re using them in the interim to draw interest to the windows, and once we do open for indoor seating we will use them for spacing," he said.

Even with those extra bodies on hand, he’s still not sure when his reopening day will be.

He’s hoping to get the green light from the city to extend his patio into the lot next to the Brattle Bookstore, where he’s made a deal with the bookstore’s owner to place 30 additional tables.

But he says he’s still hesitant about how soon his patrons will come.

After the violence and looting that followed last Sunday’s peaceful protests demanding justice for Black Americans — and the subsequent presence there of police in riot gear and National Guardsmen in Humvees — diners may not be rushing to Downtown Crossing for a burger.

“We don’t want to open up with two-thirds of the businesses boarded up,” Fredericks said. This week while at the restaurant, he said, “every corner had military personnel with assault rifles. So hopefully that will quiet down.”

Jaclyn Reiss of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos. Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.