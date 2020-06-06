Harvard assistant professor to take over Selena Gomez’s Instagram for a day

Sarah Lewis, a powerhouse intellectual and assistant professor at Harvard University, will take over one of the world’s most followed Instagram accounts, @selenagomez, on Monday. To the singer’s 179 million followers, Lewis will offer a public class, “How to see in a racial crisis,” which is based on her Harvard “Vision and Justice” course.

Her course has already taken many forms: as the theme of Harvard’s quarterly photography journal, Aperture, the title of an art exhibition Lewis curated, and later a full-length class for students.

Lewis is one of many Black thinkers, creatives, and activists scheduled to control Gomez’s profile. Black Lives Matter cofounder Alicia Garza kicked off the takeovers on Friday, followed by New Yorker journalist Jelani Cobb. Additional participants include lawyer Kimberle Crenshaw, rapper Killer Mike, activist Brittany Packnett-Cunningham, and author Imbram X. Kendi, who will soon join the faculty of BU’s new Antiracist Research Center.