Body found in Connecticut River

A body was recovered from the Connecticut River in Longmeadow Saturday afternoon, a police spokesman said.
Police responded to a report of a body floating in the river near Six Flags New England amusement park at 2 p.m., said Longmeadow Police Sergeant Bill Albano.
Agawam firefighters used their rescue boat to bring the victim to shore, Albano said, since the Longmeadow fire department’s boat was undergoing repairs.
Albano said the body was believed to have been in the river since winter.
Police have turned the body to State Police and the medical examiner for identification and investigation, he said.
