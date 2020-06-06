Body found in Connecticut River

A body was recovered from the Connecticut River in Longmeadow Saturday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Police responded to a report of a body floating in the river near Six Flags New England amusement park at 2 p.m., said Longmeadow Police Sergeant Bill Albano.

Agawam firefighters used their rescue boat to bring the victim to shore, Albano said, since the Longmeadow fire department’s boat was undergoing repairs.