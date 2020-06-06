Man shot in Randolph Saturday, police investigating

Randolph police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon, an incident they say was not random, officials said.

The 20-year-old Randolph man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital by friends, Randolph police said in a statement Saturday evening.

Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Road and Chestnut Street at about 1:40 p.m. for the report of gunshots. Ballistic evidence was taken at the scene by officers.