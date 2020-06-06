Man shot in Randolph Saturday, police investigating

Randolph police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon, an incident they say was not random, officials said.
The 20-year-old Randolph man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital by friends, Randolph police said in a statement Saturday evening.
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Road and Chestnut Street at about 1:40 p.m. for the report of gunshots. Ballistic evidence was taken at the scene by officers.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Randolph police at (781) 963-1212.
