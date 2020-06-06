Norfolk County inmate hospitalized for COVID-19

McDermott said he personally reached out to the inmate’s family.

The inmate became symptomatic on Friday and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment, McDermott said in a press release.

An inmate at the Norfolk County jail in Dedham was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Jerry P. McDermott announced Saturday.

“We are all praying for him,” McDermott said.

The sheriff’s office has taken steps to protect inmates and workers at the facility since Gov. Charlie Baker declared the coronavirus public health emergency in March.

Nonessential workers and vendors have been restricted from the jail to help prevent the spread of the virus, the release said. Inmates and staff have also been equipped with masks and officials have been conducting temperature checks when people enter the facility.

“We’ve been fortunate that only a small number of our staff and inmates have tested positive for the virus,” McDermott said. “This is a credit to the efforts of our entire team - custody, medical and command staff, and the many measures we implemented since the onset of this pandemic.”

