Police identify man killed Thursday in Dorchester shooting

A man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Thursday morning was identified Saturday by Boston police.
Deangelo Taldon, of Boston, was one of two men found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 68 Whitfield St. at about 2:29 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where Taldon later died.
The second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
