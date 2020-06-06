Two arrested on gun charges in Dorchester, Roxbury

Officers arrested Baggett at 10:43 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun in the area of 4 Longfellow St. in Dorchester.

Jubal Baggett, 19, of Dorchester is facing multiple charges for the Thursday night incident, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Boston police said in a statement Friday.

Boston police arrested two men over the past two days for gun-related charges, one of whom was allegedly firing a gun in the air while walking down a street in Dorchester, officials said.

A dispatcher notified officers en route to the scene that “the suspect had been observed firing a black revolver into the air while walking down the street,” police said in a statement.

Officers saw the suspect, later identified as Baggett, walking toward the back door of a residence on Draper Street and stopped him.

Through a pat frisk, officers recovered a .22 caliber Heritage MFG revolver loaded with a live round and five spent casings in the cylinder and Baggett was arrested, police said.

He is set to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court.

Separately, police arrested Robert Lewis, 61, of Boston at 12:40 p.m. Friday on illegal gun charges in Roxbury as part of an investigation, the department said in a statement Saturday.

Officers said they went to 3 Woodbine St. in Roxbury, believing Lewis possessed an illegal gun, A loaded .22LR caliber Ruger handgun was recovered from inside his jacket pocket, police said.

Lewis is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, police said

He is set to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court.

